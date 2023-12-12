The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,313 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 5.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $85,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. 146,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,775. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

