The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.03

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 1741558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.