The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HYB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,007. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
