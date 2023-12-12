The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,007. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.