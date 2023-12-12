The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Raised by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Western Union accounts for 4.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Western Union worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

