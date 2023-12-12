Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

