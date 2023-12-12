Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Up 962.5% in November

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 962.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNMF remained flat at $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.
About Titanium Transportation Group
