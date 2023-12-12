Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.36.

TOL opened at $92.92 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

