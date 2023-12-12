Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. 193,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,148. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.07.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

