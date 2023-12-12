TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Trimmed by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.89. 19,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,389. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $323.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
