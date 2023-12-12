Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) is Potrero Capital Research LLC’s Largest Position

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,293 shares during the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands accounts for 13.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 420,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,451. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

