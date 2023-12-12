TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Shares Down 3.3%

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 2,108,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,076,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

