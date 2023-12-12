TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $27.07

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $26.50. TORM shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 276,348 shares trading hands.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 43.82%.

TORM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.19%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $59,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

