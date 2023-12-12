Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 37,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 209,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

The stock has a market cap of $510.09 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torrid news, insider Mark Mizicko bought 225,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,321,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,242.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Torrid by 752.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Torrid by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

