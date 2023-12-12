Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.
Toyota Industries Company Profile
