Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.