TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

