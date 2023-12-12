Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $282.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. On average, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Traeger by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

