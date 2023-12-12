TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $992.52 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $905.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $876.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,349 shares of company stock worth $72,837,413 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.