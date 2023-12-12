TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in November

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
TSYHY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.