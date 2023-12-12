TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in November

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

TSYHY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.