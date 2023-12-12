Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 136.4% in November

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 272,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,215. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.