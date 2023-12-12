Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 3.9 %

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$825.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.22.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of C$252.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price target on Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.53.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

