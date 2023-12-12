Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

