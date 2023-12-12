Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 1,786,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,455,266. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.