Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

TFC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 1,046,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,452,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

