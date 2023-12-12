Truist Financial Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $128.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 440,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,118. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

