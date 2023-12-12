TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.83. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.71% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

