Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lessened by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 631,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

