Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Reduced by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 415,609 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

UBER traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,765,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

