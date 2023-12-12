UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCB Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UCB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 16,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading

