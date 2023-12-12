Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

