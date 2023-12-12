Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umicore Price Performance
UMICY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Umicore has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $9.71.
Umicore Company Profile
