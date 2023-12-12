Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

UMICY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Umicore has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.