Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Performance
Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 476,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,431. Unicharm has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
Unicharm Company Profile
