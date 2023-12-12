Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 476,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,431. Unicharm has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.