Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Unilever worth $305,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 896,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,701. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

About Unilever



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

