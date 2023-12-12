United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $21.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. United Internet has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $24.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

