United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

