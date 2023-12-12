United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.65. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 3,924,084 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 44.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

