United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $66.80

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.80, but opened at $64.93. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 1,008,396 shares.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7,335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

