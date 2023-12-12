Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 4th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Uniti Group has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 136.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.43. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.