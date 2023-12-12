Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the November 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,638,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Performance

UNVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Univec has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

