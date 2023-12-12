UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UOLGY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Get UOL Group alerts:

About UOL Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.