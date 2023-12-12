UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of UOLGY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.40.
About UOL Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.