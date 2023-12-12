Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to $6.40

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $6.20 to $6.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.80 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $312.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uranium Royalty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 413,155 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

