Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to $6.40

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $6.20 to $6.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Uranium Royalty Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.80 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $312.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.47.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
