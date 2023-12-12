Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $37.41 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

