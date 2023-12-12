US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,141. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

