Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Update

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the November 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Value Partners Group Stock Performance
Shares of VPGLF remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Value Partners Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Value Partners Group
