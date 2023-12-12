VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,593,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,077,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. 2,568,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,821,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

