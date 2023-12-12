Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Reduced by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vista Investment Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

