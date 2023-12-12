Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 25 LLC

25 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.7% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 25 LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,250,000 after buying an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after buying an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. 125,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.