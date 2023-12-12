Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

