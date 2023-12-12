Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,972 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

