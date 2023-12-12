Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $302.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.19.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

