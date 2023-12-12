Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $302.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

